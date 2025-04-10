Frozen-food giant Iceland has announced it is partnering with EG On The Move, with 10 forecourts stocking a range of goods from the retailer.

The move follows a successful trial between the two firms that rolled out in earlier in the year, and sees Iceland more than double its forecourt presence, from 10 to to 21 sites. The firm entered the forecourt sector with SGN Retail in 2023 with its Iceland Local convenience offering.

Dedicated Iceland food ranges will be introduced at the EG On The Move forecourts, which will feature Iceland branding on their fascias and in-store displays. Produce lines will vary by site, but ”a dedicated Iceland frozen food range”, as well as “essentials” will be introduced at the 10 filling stations.

The partnership will begin in earnest at two EG On The Move forecourts in Barnstaple, Devon, and Rotherham, South Yorks.

Arif Adam, EG On The Move’s convenience retail manager, UK, said ”convenience is more important than ever” in the forecourt sector, and that Iceland “shares our commitment to excellence and innovation”.

Iceland Food’s international & partnerships director, Justin Addison, said the initiative is “just the start” of the firm’s forecourt expansion, as the retailer aims to “reach more people in the places that suit them best”.