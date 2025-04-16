Roadworks are being lifted on 1,127 miles of motorways and A roads in time for the Easter getaway, when an expected 21 million people will take to the road.

National Highways, which operates the UK’s Strategic Road Network of motorways and major A roads, has completed some significant projects ahead of the upcoming four-day weekend, and is pausing other schemes to help ease congestion.

One of the major undertakings completed by the government-owned company involved additional emergency refuge areas being added to sections of smart motorway with no hard shoulder. This saw more orange lay-bys installed on the M1, M3, M4, M5, M20, M25 and M27, with works completed in March.

In addition, several major ongoing roadwork schemes are being paused for Easter, with more than 130 miles of works on the M25 put on hold.

Over 100 miles of M1 roadworks between London and Chesterfield are also being paused, as are 70 miles of improvements on the A27 between Polegate, East Sussex and Havant, Hants.

Works on the A34 covering 49 miles between Oxford and Winchester are being paused, too, as are around 50 miles on the M27 between Southampton and Portsmouth; over 45 miles on the M4 between Hayes and Hungerford; 44 miles on the M2 between Rochester and Faversham; 37 miles on the A303 by Andover; and 31 miles on the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Peterborough.

Andrew Butterfield, director of operational services with National Highways, said his company expects “the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long Easter weekend”, hence the decision to make “journeys easier by removing a huge number of roadworks”.

Highlighting that two of the most common reasons for breakdowns are running out of fuel and getting a puncture, Butterfield urged drivers to check their tyres and their vehicles’ levels before embarking on long journeys.