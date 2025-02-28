EG On The Move is trialling a supply deal with frozen food giant Iceland at 10 of its 153 forecourts.

As first reported by our sister title The Grocer, the aim is to drive footfall with a strong frozen range.

Zuber Issa’s ambitious business will include the Iceland name as part of each store’s fascia, and the range will also be signposted instore.

The Iceland range will be offered alongside Issa’s existing supply arrangement with Spar for fresh, chilled, ambient and food-to-go products.

Issa, chief executive of EG On The Move, told The Grocer’s Alice Leader: “Iceland is a driver in frozen, so hopefully that will bring more people to the store. We’ve had lots of partnerships, such as with Sainsbury’s, Asda, Co-op, and Spar, so we’ve got lots of learnings and we’re happy testing.”

He added: “You have to keep reinventing yourself, otherwise you just go backwards.”

Iceland now supplies Iceland Local formats in 10 petrol stations, as well as three standalone locations, with Top 50 Indie SGN among its partners.

SGN opened the first Iceland Local in 2023 on a Texaco Garage in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton. At that site it also introduced partnerships with Harry Ramsden’s, Slimming World and THG-owned Myprotein.