Top 50 Indie NTS Retail Ltd has acquired Woodfords Garage in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.

Located on the busy Maldon Road, the garage has a Spar store and Spar canopy, with fuel provided by Pace. It also has an MOT centre.

The business, sold through Christie & Co, has been within the Woodford family for the last 30 years. Dave Woodford most recently ran the site with his son Roger, and has now sold up as he makes plans for his retirement.

He says: “It is with a heavy heart that we are leaving, as we say goodbye to many of our loyal staff and customers, who we would also like to thank – especially those that stuck by us during the difficult times over the pandemic. We pass the business onto experienced operators, who no doubt will want to build on the business and the services it offers to the community.”

NTS’s Nalliah Thayaparan says he plans to build on the services already on offer at the forecourt while maintaining the customer relations the Woodford family has built.

He says: “Thank you to Lewis Last from Christie & Co for his assistance on this purchase. We are excited to grow this well-established business, which Roger and his family have built up, and we look forward to welcoming both existing customers and new ones.”