Tracy West

Tracy has been writing about convenience retailing for 35 years. She worked for Convenience Store for many years and has also contributed to in-house magazines for retailers including Budgens, Londis, McColl’s and Spar.

  • EG Rochdale plans
    News

    EG Group plans to build new site in Rochdale

    2024-01-11T11:29:00

    Walsingham Planning, on behalf of EG Group Limited, has put in a planning application for a new-to-industry petrol filling station in Rochdale.

  • Fleetcheck
    News

    A new government should deliver more effective hydrogen van strategy

    2024-01-11T11:24:00

    The new government that the UK is likely to see later this year should be pressured by fleets to deliver a more effective hydrogen van strategy. So says Peter Golding, managing director at fleet software specialist FleetCheck.

  • Bradford hydrogen plans
    News

    Plans submitted for new hydrogen fuelling station in Bradford

    2024-01-11T11:22:00

    Plans to build “a ground-breaking new hydrogen fuelling station” on the Northern Gas Network (NGN) Birkshall gas storage site in Bradford have been submitted to Bradford Council.

  • oldest petrol station
    News

    Top Gear host campaigns to save England’s oldest petrol station

    2024-01-10T14:57:00

    Former Top Gear presenter Tiff Needell is trying to stop England’s oldest petrol station from being turned into a house.

  • Getty arrest
    News

    Fuel thief arrested for 13 drive-off offences

    2024-01-10T14:54:00

    A prolific drive-off thief who stole nearly £3,000-worth of fuel from forecourts in Preston and Blackpool has been arrested by police.

  • Asda Express
    Focus On Feature

    FOCUS ON PROPERTY: Express delivery

    2024-01-10T09:58:00

    The biggest property story of 2023 was, of course, the sale of 132 Co-op sites to Asda, closely followed by EG Group selling most of its UK estate to Asda. This led to a massive roll-out of the Asda Express brand as Co-op and Euro Garages fascias were taken down to make way for the bright green Asda logo.

  • asda forecourt
    News

    Asda owners say they did not bump up fuel prices

    2024-01-09T17:54:00

    TDR Capital – co-owner of Asda with the Issa brothers – said today that it did not ‘bump up’ fuel prices during the cost-of-living crisis, which led to other supermarkets doing the same, and was not working on a strategy that its profits were all from petrol and diesel.

  • Cawston new look
    News

    Sterling Petroleum reopens Cawston forecourt

    2024-01-09T15:39:00

    Gloucester-based Sterling Petroleum is reopening Woodrow Garage, in Cawston, Norfolk, tomorrow – less than two months after the previous owner was forced to close because of the low margins he made on fuel.

  • Getty court
    News

    Forecourt thief fined £80 plus costs

    2024-01-08T10:41:00

    A man has been fined £80 after he admitted stealing alcohol from an Isle of Wight petrol station.

  • Seres ev
    News

    IA Electric Vehicles to bring new EV brands to the UK

    2024-01-08T10:39:00

    IA Electric Vehicles, which describes itself as the UK’s first multi-brand EV company, is planning to bring two new Chinese EV brands to the UK – Seres and Skywell.

  • EG sunderland plans
    News

    Plans for new EG forecourts in Sunderland and Glasgow

    2024-01-08T10:38:00

    PWA Planning, on behalf of EG Property Ltd and Hamilton Willis Land and Developments, has submitted plans to Sunderland City Council for a new petrol station at Rainton Meadows, Houghton le Spring.

  • crymych
    News

    Plans for knockdown rebuild expected to be refused

    2024-01-05T11:06:00

    Plans for the knockdown rebuild of Crymych’s petrol station – Siop Y Frenni – in Pembrokeshire are expected to be refused next week.

  • swindon crim
    News

    Two knife-point robberies at Nottingham forecourt

    2024-01-05T11:04:00

    Nottinghamshire Police are calling on the public’s help to identify a man in the CCTV images above after two knife-point robberies at a petrol station in Carlton Road, Nottingham.

  • Getty court
    News

    Man jailed for forecourt incident

    2024-01-05T11:01:00

    A disqualified driver who almost ran over a policeman on a forecourt has been given a 21-week jail sentence.

  • Getty 2024
    Product News

    SHOP TALK: Ringing in the changes

    2024-01-03T20:08:00

    First up, Happy new year to you all! To be absolutely honest, I am not a big fan of this time of year – and it’s not especially about the weather, more the pressure to make changes in your life. However, one thing I do like is reading about all the predictions for the year. You know, those articles that say what we’re all likely to be buying and eating.

  • Halls soothers again
    Product News

    Halls gets new identity

    2024-01-03T20:05:00

    Halls, the number one medicated confectionery brand in the UK (Nielsen), is introducing a new visual identity with a new look which will see the brand’s range unified with one common design. This change aims to utilise the global image of Halls, which will also help in driving visibility and shelf standout.

  • Mccoys pmp
    Product News

    Two new £1.25 PMPs from KP Snacks

    2024-01-03T20:03:00

    KP Snacks is expanding its McCoy’s Epic Eats range with the launch of Chip Shop Curry Sauce and Bangin’ BBQ flavours in a £1.25 price-marked pack (PMP). The roll-out of the new PMPs follows the success of the McCoy’s Epic Eats Chip Shop Curry Sauce and Bangin’ BBQ multipacks which launched last year.

  • Navarra vape
    Product News

    Navarra unveils smart vape gantry

    2024-01-03T19:16:00

    Navarra Retail Systems is launching a new smart vape gantry which combines cigarettes, RYO tobacco and vapes all in one unit.

  • Fishermans friend
    Product News

    Fisherman’s Friend available in promotional cases

    2024-01-03T17:39:00

    Fisherman’s Friend is aiming to help convenience retailers maximise sales during the annual cold and flu season with a promotional offer on cases of its lozenges in cash and carry wholesalers.

  • Kingfisher drinks
    Product News

    Kingfisher Beer Europe now called Kingfisher Drinks

    2024-01-03T17:37:00

    Kingfisher Beer Europe has been rebranded as Kingfisher Drinks. The company was set up over 30 years ago to distribute India’s number one beer, Kingfisher, to the UK and throughout Europe. However, in the last few years the business has been through an evolution and the name no longer feels relevant to its commercial scope.

