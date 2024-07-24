After a successful ‘proof of concept’ trial at Euro Garages’ Beehive site, Noumi is now rolling out its tap-and-go paperless receipt and rewards device to 150-plus forecourts.

Retailers signing up to the app are given a device which is attached to their electronic point of sale system, uploading receipts directly to customers’ phones, eliminating the need for a paper receipt.

Retailers can use the data they collect from this process on what customers are purchasing to create loyalty packages.

And for the customer, the app automatically sorts the receipts into different categories, for example groceries, making it easier for customers to store, archive and access later.

Ashton Gardner of Top 50 Indie Gardner Garages is the second forecourt retailer to come on board – at his recently refurbished Budgens Huntley store which opened last week.

Ashton said he originally chose Noumi because of its ability to produce paperless receipts but now says the possibilities with the system are ‘endless’.

“A lot of our customers put their fuel on expenses. Noumi simplifies the whole process. It’s seamless. Customers tap their phone and that’s it.

“We are also using it as a loyalty scheme. Anyone who uses Noumi can get a coffee from Costa Express for £1.50 (half price) once a week with the offer renewing every Monday.”

Noumi also has a Golden Receipt gamification element where customers can win prizes. At Budgens Huntley, if a customer gets a Golden Receipt they can claim a free coffee or a free Tango Ice Blast. “But we could give them anything. It could be 5ppl off fuel, for example,” explained Ashton.

He said he will shortly be using Noumi for wider offers linked to basket spend.

“Spend £20 on a basket of goods, five times, and get 20% off Cook meals. Spend £20, 10 times, and get 50% of Hedonist products and those who spend £20, 20 times, will get a free bottle of wine and two Stone Willy’s pizzas,” said Ashton.

Ashton likes the simplicity of the process.“To start, customers tap their phone on the Noumi device at the till and then they can tap again later, when they have more time, to sign up. It’s as simple as that. And the Noumi team has really helped us communicate the concept to customers, advising staff on sales techniques,” Ashton explained.

He describes Noumi as ‘worth its weight in gold’ and says he’s keen to roll it out to his other five forecourt sites.

Noumi was trialled at Euro Garages’ Beehive for eight months and in that time, had over 4,100 users who collected more than 14,000 receipts.

Shakir Lincoln, founder of Noumi, said: ”Systems have failed in the past because the consumer experience was too cumbersome. Noumi is a patented plug and play solution, meaning there are no heavy integrations with epos software. It is perfectly suited for any retail environment, including petrol filling stations and food-to-go outlets.

“With Noumi, it is a simple tap with a handset on the Noumi device to collect a digital copy of your receipt and unlock a world of rewards. Our strapline is: ’It all starts with a digital receipt’.”

Lincoln said consumers are more likely to engage in loyalty programmes that are frictionless. “QR codes are often forgotten and, in places like PFS stores, overlooked by consumers who find them cumbersome, as their visits are usually grab-and-go. This is further reinforced by the rise of Apple and Google Pay and general contactless payments using debit cards.”

Lincoln points to Barclays data which shows the trend for tapping to pay has accelerated. “In 2023, a record 93.4% of all in-store card transactions up to £100 were made with ‘tap and pay’. And, for the third year running, the fastest-growing segment for contactless usage was the over-65s.”

Lincoln added: “Retailers can use Noumi to drive footfall to other parts of the business, such as giveaways or discounts to food-to-go outlets. Golden Receipt is a perfect tool to keep consumer engagement high. During our trial at Euro Garages’ Beehive site, we found consumers making special visits to the store just to use Noumi, and the word was spreading fast among friends and family. What is more, Noumi costs from as little as £3 a day.”

Retailers can use the Noumi portal to stay on top of things, added Lincoln. The portal provides easy-to-understand consumer and product data to drive footfall, increase retention and loyalty. It can also be used to set up loyalty programmes, to manage the Golden Receipt and to set up in-app and push notifications, for example, sending an offer to consumers who haven’t visited in a while, either through a unique offer or a reminder of the loyalty programme they are part of.