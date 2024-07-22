A1 Auto’s Ltd has been granted planning permission to open a hand car wash and valeting facility on a former forecourt in Hylton Road, Worcester. The site last operated as a car rental business.

The application came under scrutiny because of its history as a forecourt with concerns over a separator that was still on the site as well as worries about parking and manoeuvring.

In approving the planning application, Worcester City Council said that if contamination – that was not previously identified – is found at any time when carrying out works on the site, it must be reported immediately to the Local Planning Authority. The applicant is then advised to immediately seek the advice of an independent geo-environmental consultant experienced in contaminated land risk assessment, including intrusive investigations and remediation.

With regards to site layout, the Council said the following need to be provided: access and queuing lanes; wash and dry areas; staff-only parking area; and exit lane and turning facilities.

In agreeing to grant the permission, the conservation officer responsible for the site said: “This proposed change of use is appropriate for the site and continues its previous uses in relation to cars. External changes are minimal and, overall, will neaten up the site considerably.”

Planning officers at the council said: “It is considered that the proposed change of use would not detract unacceptably from the character or appearance of the surrounding area. It is also considered that the proposal for which planning permission is required will not harm the Conservation Area to which it is situated within. Taking all material issues into consideration, it is considered that there is sufficient merit to warrant granting approval.”

The site will trade from 8.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday; 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays; and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. It will employ eight members of staff.