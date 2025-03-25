Ascona Group’s ambition to operate over 150 sites within the next three years came one step closer this week after three forecourts in Wales were brought under the firm’s wing.

The group, which counts over 60 forecourts in its portfolio, acquired three Mid Wales sites previously operated by family firm Bradleys, in Newtown, Caersws and Llanidloes. Ascona will refresh and refit Newtown and Caersws respectively, and plans to significantly expand the Llanidloes forecourt, subject to planning approval.

All three sites will be kitted out with Ascona’s advanced ‘Electrajet’ jet washes, while their wholesalers will switch to Nisa and new EPoS and back-office systems will be installed by CBE.

Jo Bradley-Barnard, who, along with her sibling Nick Bradley, signed the deal for Bradleys, said the decision to work with Ascona was partly due to its “strong commitment to family values”, and partly down to the company’s “dedication to maintaining the same level of service, ethics, and approach that Bradleys has been known for”.

The acquisitions bring Ascona’s cohort of Welsh staff to over 300 across 19 forecourts. The Pembrokeshire firm, founded in 2011 by former Total exec Darren Briggs, recently secured a £92m refinancing deal to help fund its expansion. It employs almost 1,000 people and plans to become the fourth largest independent operator in the UK.