A kebab van that has been trading from an Essex forecourt for over three years has been refused retrospective planning permission after councillors raised concerns over noise and odours.

Flame Kebab was previously a mobile food trailer but took up permanent residence to the rear of Saracens filling station in Thaxted, Essex “in excess of three years” ago, having built up “a reputation for good food and service”.

A retrospective planning application to Uttlesford District Council was turned down after planners said the application failed to “provide sufficient information to demonstrate that potential environmental impacts, specifically in relation to odour and noise, can be adequately mitigated”.

The planners added that the site’s “lack of adequate information regarding environmental controls and the history of related complaints present significant issues” worked against it.

In supporting documents, environmental-health officers noted they had “received complaints regarding odour from this premises”, while adding that the trailer’s proximity to residents meant an acoustic assessment should be undertaken.

Essex County Council’s ‘Place Services’ highlighted that the kebab trailer was of “poor design and material quality”, but said given it was located at the back of the forecourt it would not disrupt the character of the local area.