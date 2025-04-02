A forecourt in Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk, has reapplied for planning permission to replace four 13,200-litre fuel tanks and install a new 60,000-litre tank, following the refusal of an application last year.

The Murco Woolpit garage, operated by WSS Retail, currently comprises four pump islands served by four 13,200 underground tanks, two of which store diesel, one premium grade and one super-unleaded.

Plans submitted to Mid Suffolk District Council by agents working on behalf of the garage set out the owner’s wishes to replace all four of the 13,200 tanks, said to have been in situ since the 1990s, and designate these solely for diesel storage and supply.

A new, 60,000-litre tank would be installed at the opposite end of the forecourt to the diesel tanks, with a 20,000-litre subdivision for super unleased, and the remaining 40,000 litres used for unleaded. The pumps will be upgraded with Stage 2 vapour recovery under the changes, which the planners say are needed to reduce the frequency of fuel deliveries the site currently demands.

A previous application was declined in October last year because while the council said while the redevelopment was broadly supported, crucial information had been missing from the proposals.