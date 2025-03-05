Irish oil firm Maxol has refurbished and expanded a forecourt in Lisburn, County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The Hilden Service Station, located on the busy A1 Belfast Road eight miles from the capital, has undergone a £1.6m upgrade comprising a new convenience store, car wash, updated pump islands, and increased customer parking plus air, water and vacuum facilities.

The forecourt Spar shop now plays host to a Delish on the Go freshly prepared food offering as well as Barista Bar coffee, while efficient fridges and LED lighting have been installed to reduce energy consumption.

The two new multi-hose pump islands offer pay-at-pump facilities, while parking has increased from seven to 22 spaces, including two accessible bays, for those using the shop but not refuelling.

The refurbishment is part of family firm Maxol’s £145m 2023-27 investment strategy, designed to rejuvenate the firm’s forecourt network. Maxol’s chief executive, Brian Donaldson, says the Hilden site is “a fantastic example of Maxol delivering quality and convenience for our customers in their local community”, adding that he wished the site’s team “every success with the new opening.”