Leading petrol station operator Goran Raven will share his insights into the changing shape of the forecourt sector at the National Convenience Show tomorrow (Tuesday, April 8).

He will join Forecourt Trader editor Juliet Morrison in a half-hour conversation about how he is future-proofing his family business, set up by his great, great, grandfather in 1929.

Rapid food deliveries, using Facebook to announce fuel price cuts, supporting local suppliers, and interacting with social media influencers are among the initiatives he has launched for his 3,000sq ft Budgens store and Shell forecourt.

And investments in his site at Abridge in Essex, which went through a £700,000 renovation in 2023, include offering AdBlue on pump and premium fuel, as well as installing Tokheim pumps with screens, allowing him to advertise promotions to motorists filling up.

Visitors to the event at the National Exhibition Centre can hear what Raven has to say about the challenges, and trends and opportunities shaping the future, at 13.15hrs on the Convenience Store Stage.