The PRA’s next Business Breakout will take place at the Swansea.com stadium in Swansea on Thursday November 23. The event is open to everyone in the industry and is free to attend.

It comprises a variety of presentations, which include market updates and advice from experts on how to improve your business, followed by a complimentary lunch, giving attendees the chance to network with colleagues and industry representatives.

Registration is at 10am and proceedings get underway at 10.30. The event closes with lunch at approximately 1pm.

The line-up for the Swansea Business Breakout includes a market review by the PRA/CWA, CBE talking about innovations in in retail technology, Petroassist on pumps, payment, tanks and charging services, Christie & Co with a property market update and Winckworth Sherwood LLP with a commercial real estate and licensing update. There will also be presentations by GripHero, EdgePetrol and DoubleCool.

To register your free place please go to www.ukpra.co.uk and click on events, email lou.woods@rmif.co.uk or call 01788 538302.