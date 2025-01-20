Sports-betting firm Coral has launched what it says is the first ever motorway service guide for football fans, with the help of social media star and football fan ‘Big John’.

Big John is known for his love of Chinese food, which has been shared via videos on TikTok and Instagram, and viewed millions of times.

Created by Coral and Wonderhood Studios, social media videos show Big John visiting a selection of the UK’s motorway services and giving his recommendations.

The latest episode in the series saw Big John visit Fleet Services on the M3 where he talks about the spacious car park, the toilets, the plentiful fast food and his intention to swerve the Krispy Kremes at the WH Smith outlet until his return journey. Big John scored Fleet Services 4.6/5 and signed off with his signature catchphrase ‘bosh’.

Coral’s head of PR, David Stevens says: “The service station is an essential stopping off point for match-going football fans, whether it’s for a wake-up coffee and bacon bap, picking up some sweet treats for the journey home, or for those that urgently need a quick toilet break. For the die-hards that follow their team week in week out, the choice of service station is a big one, and who better than Big John to give his verdict on where to make that all important pit-stop.”