A key executive behind fast expanding EG On The Move will headline this year’s Summit, as one of several industry heavyweights who will share their insights into the evolving forecourt sector.

In a rare live interview, commercial director Ilyas Munshi will talk about how the Blackburn-based business is setting the agenda with its modern new-builds and ambitious growth strategy.

Munshi, who has worked with founder Zuber Issa for 13 years, will set out the priorities for the new company as it builds on its 47-strong network of destination fuel and charging locations, with a strong emphasis on foodservice, as well as launching a revenue share EV charging package for fellow operators.

It is unusual for Zuber Issa to reveal too much about his strategy, but Munshi says the time is right in what will be four months after he parted from his brother Mohsin Issa in a venture that has seen him return to his roots and re-establish himself as one of the major players in the UK forecourt market. Previously, the entrepreneur was pre-occupied with jointly running the international forecourt and foodservice combine EG Group, and with a stake in Asda which he has now divested. But while he remains a non-executive director of EG Group, he now has time to focus on his UK ambitions.

Munshi will be joined at the all-day event in Sutton Coldfield next month by leading forecourt names including Sewell On The Go’s managing director Patrick Sewell, and finance director Alex Mortimer; Tony Jackson, chief commercial officer at Penny on the Move; Wayne Harrand, retail director of MPK Garages; Ian Cawley, head of operations at Park Garage Group; David Charman, Spar Parkfoot managing director; Oasis Garage managing director Oliver Blake; and the Pricewatch Group’s general manager Tom Buckley.

There will be three panels with the themes of People, Planet, Profit – discussing everything from how to attract and retain quality staff, and succession plans, to making sites sustainable, and maximising profit as costs increase.

Panellists will include Gordon Balmer from the Petrol Retailers Association, property expert Steve Rodell from Christie & Co, and James Mabey, an expert in private wealth, trusts, and tax from law firm Winckworth Sherwood.

Other highlights include a half-hour update on hydrogen’s place in the petrol retailing space from hydrogen refuelling Element-2’s chief executive and founder, Tim Harper. And our presenter, former BBC journalist Declan Curry, will interview lawyer Louise Lawrence from Winckworth Sherwood on what to expect from changes coming with the Employments Rights Bill.

There will be a video showcasing Tom Highland’s award winning Childerley Gate Service Station. Tom, who won Forecourt Trader’s Special Recognition Award last year, will also take part in the ‘People’ panel talking about how his father did not automatically let him join the family business: a factor that he believes made him determined to prove his worth and go on to develop his flagship site near Cambridge. It went on to win a regional gong at the 2024 Forecourt Trader Awards.

Also not to miss will be the launch of two pieces of exclusive agenda-setting research carried out by Forecourt Trader’s sister business Lumina Intelligence into consumer expectations while filling up or charging their cars, and a state of the nation look at the sector by petrol station operators.

The Summit is followed by an invite-only dinner for the biggest players in the industry, in which Forecourt Trader’s annual Top 50 Indies report is revealed, announcing the latest pecking order of operators in terms of numbers of sites owned.

Former snooker champion turned DJ and musician Steve Davis will be part of the evening entertainment. Davis dominated professional snooker in the 1980s, when he won six world titles.

And there will be an awards ceremony recognising achievements in the Top 50 Indies group.

The Forecourt Trader Summit is taking place on February 25, at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield. To book your place visit: https://forecourttradersummit.com/live/en/page/home