The Sunderland Advanced Mobility Shuttle (SAMS) project has appointed Oxa as its new provider for its autonomous transport initiative, running during the first quarter of 2025.

The initiative aims to illustrate how autonomous passenger shuttles can better connect people to key destinations within the city while reducing environmental impact. The project is part of Sunderland’s ongoing smart city journey, using cutting-edge technology to create greener, more efficient transport solutions.

Oxa will deliver a state-of-the-art autonomous, zero emission Ford E-Transit shuttle The trial will transport passengers between three destinations: the city centre, the University of Sunderland City Campus and Sunderland Royal Hospital. A safety operator will be on board at all times in line with UK law.

Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, says: “The SAMS project marks a significant milestone in Sunderland’s smart city journey and we are thrilled to welcome Oxa on board.

“This initiative is not just about testing new technology; it’s about improving the quality of life for our residents by offering efficient, sustainable transport options. Oxa’s expertise in autonomous vehicle technology is integral to our shared vision of creating a forward-thinking, sustainable transport system for the people of Sunderland.”

Oxa is experienced in providing autonomous vehicle solutions across a range of sectors, including shared passenger transportation and industrial logistics.

Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxa, says: “We’re proud to be part of the movement to radically modernise public transport in the UK. We’re taking an innovative approach to bringing autonomy to customers and communities today and are excited to be getting started in Sunderland.

“The project will demonstrate the potential of autonomous vehicles to create safe, efficient and sustainable transport solutions. We look forward to working closely with the council and partners to make this vision a reality.”

Passenger feedback will be collected throughout the project, for research purposes.

The SAMS project is led by Sunderland City Council and a consortium of six other public and private partners. It is backed by the Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) and Innovate UK, supported by Zenzic.