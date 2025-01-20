The first full trading week of 2025 produced the biggest sold volume of EVs on record at British Car Auctions (BCA), with nearly 1,000 units sold.

The company says this continues the positive sales trends for EVs that it reported during 2024 and additionally reflects the strong start to the New Year across the wider used vehicle market. Last year, over 3,000 different buyers bought an EV from BCA – a 35% increase on the previous year – with the company on track to sell well over 40,000 units over the next 12 months as the EV market continues to grow.

BCA says the demand is being driven by the confidence to purchase and the recognised value that many used EVs now appear to be, with many being on a par or cheaper than their ICE equivalent.

BCA continues to introduce new products and services to support the EV sector and last October introduced Battery Health Grading, a grading from A-E accompanied by the numbered score of an AVILOO battery ‘Flash Test’, which delivers an unbiased and detailed analysis tool for determining battery health on used EVs. The detailed report aims to provide transparency and remove some of the myths surrounding higher mileage vehicles, helping BCA customers to make more informed decisions when buying.

BCA COO Stuart Pearson says: “EV volumes in our online auctions continue to grow significantly year-on-year and we continue to invest and refine the remarketing process to drive optimal value in this sector. While the remarketing basics remain relevant regardless of fuel or vehicle type, in this sector in particular, ensuring that customers have all of the available information when buying or selling will help to drive the best results.”

“A record broken in the first full trading week of the year certainly sets the tone for trading and provides credibility to the belief that customer perception on used EVs is changing for the good. With returns expected to lift significantly this year, we continue to invest in the infrastructure and supporting services to create the best possible wholesale market for used EVs.”