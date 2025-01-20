Construction equipment company JCB has confirmed that 11 licensing authorities have now given permission for its hydrogen combustion engine to be sold across Europe.

The company says it is the first construction equipment company to develop a fully working combustion engine fuelled by hydrogen. A team of 150 engineers has been working on the £100m development for more than three years.

JCB confirmed that the Netherlands’ Vehicle Authority RDW was the first licensing authority to issue official certification. Other licensing bodies across Europe have followed RDW’s lead by issuing the necessary certification, including Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein. Licensing authorities in other countries are set to follow with certification during 2025.

JCB has already produced more than 130 evaluation engines which are powering backhoe loaders, Loadall telescopic handlers and generator sets. Real-world testing of JCB’s hydrogen equipment on customers’ sites is now at an advanced stage and is said to be progressing well.

JCB chairman Lord Bamford says: “JCB has proved in recent years that it is a proper zero emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment. This formal type approval/certification paves the way for the sale and use of hydrogen engines right across the UK and Europe. I couldn’t have hoped for a better start to the year. Most of all, I am delighted for our team of British engineers who have worked tirelessly to reach this stage.”