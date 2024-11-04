Hyundai unveiled its Initium hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept at its Clearly Committed event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang last week.

Initium is a Latin word meaning ‘beginning’ or ‘first’, said to represent Hyundai Motor’s status as a hydrogen energy pioneer and its commitment to develop a hydrogen society.

Initium is a preview of a new production FCEV that Hyundai plans to unveil in the first half of next year. The concept is said to encapsulate the company’s 27 years of hydrogen technology development and reflect its clear commitment to achieving a sustainable hydrogen society.

The hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV concept also marks the debut of Hyundai’s new design language – called ‘Art of Steel’ – embodying the character of HTWO, Hyundai’s dedicated hydrogen value chain business brand. Hyundai has a vision for HTWO Grid – an end-to-end hydrogen energy solution that spans production, storage, transportation and utilisation

“Hyundai Motor’s clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone,” says Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey.”

Hyundai says Initium’s distinct SUV-like aesthetic seamlessly integrates city living functionality with outdoor adventure capability.

Its development focused on three primary aspects: superior driving range and enhanced performance, which are key strengths of hydrogen cars; a spacious interior and luggage area, making it ideal for families; and unique convenience and safety features distinctive to hydrogen cars.

Hyundai has equipped the concept with large hydrogen fuel tanks to maximise the vehicle’s range. It has also fitted the vehicle with aerodynamic wheels to reduce drag wrapped in low rolling resistance tyres, for a targeted driving range of more than 650km between refuelling.

Initium includes a FCEV-specific route planner that addresses one of the biggest pain points for FCEV buyers: charging infrastructure. With this feature, users can easily plot an optimal route, finding charging stations along the way without having to access a separate app or make a phone call. Users can check the location accessibility and operating status of an identified charging station, as well as the number of waiting vehicles and therefore the possibility of charging.