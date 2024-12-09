The Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen has been named Editor’s Choice at the 2025 What Van? Awards, recognising its innovative hydrogen technology and practical benefits for businesses.

The What Van? Awards celebrate the very best in the light commercial vehicle industry, with the Editor’s Choice accolade reserved for standout vehicles that push boundaries and set new benchmarks.

The Movano Hydrogen is the latest addition to the Vauxhall electric and hydrogen vehicle line-up, offering a zero-emissions-in-use solution with a range of up to 311 miles (WLTP) and a refuelling time of just five minutes for the 7kg hydrogen fuel tanks. The electric motor produces 110kW (150hp) and maximum torque of 410Nm, while an 11kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. The system also enables braking energy to be stored and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor working as a generator.

James Dallas, Editor, What Van? comments: “Stellantis came early to market with a medium-sized hydrogen van but has now responded to customer demand to adapt the technology to large vans where, in terms of loading capacity and range, it makes more sense. For long-distance operators, hydrogen could be a better fit than battery electric technology. In the UK, the group will market its large hydrogen van under a single brand, which is synonymous with the domestic market. The Winner of the Editor’s Choice Award is the Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen.”

James Taylor, managing director, Vauxhall, says: “To be recognised as the Editor’s Choice at the What Van? Awards this year showcases Vauxhall’s commitment to innovation and supporting businesses on their journey to sustainable mobility. The Movano Hydrogen is designed to meet the specific needs of businesses looking for zero-emission solutions without compromising on range or payload and perfectly complements our existing line-up of battery electric vans. With a 311-mile range, fast refuelling and outstanding practicality, it’s ideal for customers who need a dependable, sustainable option. As the UK’s best-selling electric van manufacturer for the past three years, we’re excited to build on this success and look forward to the Movano Hydrogen arriving in the UK next year.”

The Movano Hydrogen benefits from more than 20 years of knowledge in the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles at Vauxhall-Opel and Stellantis. It will complement the existing Vauxhall line-up of battery electric vans - the Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric.

This year, Vauxhall began UK customer trials of the Vivaro Hydrogen, which is already sold in left-hand drive (LHD) markets by Vauxhall’s sister brand, Opel, making it the first commercially available production hydrogen van. A range of companies, including some of the UK’s largest fleets, are taking part in the trial ahead of the UK launch. Orders for the Vauxhall Movano Hydrogen will open early next year.