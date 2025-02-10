Energy and tech companies are working together on the HyLion network to establish a transnational, European end-to-end supply chain for CO2-reduced hydrogen and e-methanol.

The plan is to produce e-methanol in Scotland and supply it for various applications in the UK and Europe – including Germany.

Management and IT consultancy MHP is providing strategic and operational advice on the development of thesupply chain. Markus Wambach, group COO at MHP, says: “As a network of many strong partners, HyLion has the potential to produce e-methanol in Europe for Europe and thus make an important contribution to the decarbonisation of global supply chains. With AI applications, supply chains can also be made more efficient across the board. And with a transnational supply chain for CO2-reduced hydrogen and e-methanol, the basis can be created for greenhouse gas-reduced solutions in shipping and aviation – and even for motorsport.”

In an initial pilot, the plan is to use 63,000 metric tons of biogenic CO2 per year for the production of e-methanol. It should result in 9,000 metric tons of hydrogen and 45,000 metric tons of e-methanol per year for the pilot project. In addition to the initially planned production volume of 25 metric tons of hydrogen and the resulting 125 metric tons of e-methanol per day, there is also potential for scaling up in subsequent years. The plant is expected to start production at the beginning of 2028.

It is planned that E. ON Energy Infrastructure Solutions will provide the biogenic CO2 for the production of e-methanol from the biomass power plant in Lockerbie. The other part will come from the whisky production process.

The e-methanol will be converted into an e-fuel that is expected to fit into the existing fuel infrastructure and offer a decarbonisation solution for the automotive industry, international and national racing series, and light aircraft.