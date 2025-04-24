Top 50 Indie JP&S Services is waiting for the green light to go ahead with a redevelopment of a one-acre site in Baldock, north Hertfordshire, to include a petrol filling station and nine three-bedroom houses.

The former forecourt on Clothall Road, which sold petrol around 20 years ago, is now an MOT centre with a residential property next door.

The plan is to knock down the buildings and to erect a new Jet forecourt with eight pumps, with all grades of fuel, a rollover car wash, a jet wash bay and three EV chargers.

There will also be a 2,000sq ft glass fronted and wooden clad Londis store, designed by MS4 Architects, which is likely to sell Country Choice food to go and likely have a Costa, Smokin’ Bean or Tchibo coffee machine.

It is a nine to 12 month building project, which depending on planning could be complete by the end of next year. And it will bring the Wembley-based operator’s number of sites up to 18 – 14 of which will operate as Jet, with others taking the BP and Texaco branding.

Its portfolio across London and the Home Counties includes a £750,000 redevelopment of a site on the A259 coast road near Shoreham, West Sussex, which is due to open as a Jet forecourt next month. This follows a petrol filling station in Winchester, Hampshire, joining the JP&S Services’ network in January.

Managing director Visvanathan Yoganathan, known as Yogan in the industry, says that he spent £2m on the land at Baldock and expects an outlay of another £4m on building the development.

“It appealed to me because it is on a busy road, with not much competition in the area,” says Yoganathan, who is undecided on whether he will sell or rent out the houses next door to the petrol filling station.

Residential property is a new departure for Yoganathan, who also has nine flats under development in Uxbridge, west London, and three houses in Chigwell, Essex.