InPost has announced today that it has signed a multi-year delivery contract with Vinted, the online marketplace app where users buy and sell mainly pre-owned clothing.

The partnership, which will run through to the end of 2027, comes at a time that Royal Mail has staked a claim on the UK parcel locker business, targeting forecourt operators and convenience stores.

InPost will be handling Vinted parcels across the UK, Poland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, and Spain through its network of over 82,000 lockers and pick up drop off points.

It is expected to provide the business “significant volume” from millions of Vinted members across Europe, bringing InPost closer to its goal of becoming “Europe’s largest logistics operator”.

InPost recently acquired Yodel, one of the largest parcel delivery providers in the UK, to “accelerate its growth rate”.

InPost founder and chief executive Rafał Brzoska says: “This partnership is also a testament to InPost’s strategic vision of becoming the number one player in European logistics.”