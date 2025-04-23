SGN Retail’s Lechlade Service Station connected with its Cirencester, Gloucestershire, community last week for an Easter-themed celebration.

The event, part of Top 50 Indie’s continued commitment to supporting the neighbourhoods it serves, featured a day of “fun, freebies, and fundraising”, backed by generous supplier support.

Visitors to the Nisa Local forecourt store were treated to Rollover hotdogs, alongside branded tote bags and pens. Country Choice also offered hot food samples throughout the morning.

Customers had the chance to win branded Crème Egg rucksacks, four cinema tickets, and an Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet donated by Mondelez. Costa Coffee also contributed with £100 in site credit, which was used to provide complimentary drinks for visitors and prize winners.

The store also received a £500 donation from Co-op Wholesale’s Making a Difference Locally charity, which will be split between St Lawrence Primary School and Lechlade Memorial Hall. The neighbouring Bourton service station also received £500, which was donated to Headspace and Kate’s Nursing Home.

Paul Courtney, commercial director at SGN Retail, says: “We’re incredibly proud of the turnout and support we received from the community and our suppliers. Events like this reflect the heart of what SGN Retail stands for – giving back, creating joy, and building meaningful connections in the areas we serve. We are grateful for the support of Co-op Wholesale, MADL and our brilliant suppliers who made the day a real success.”