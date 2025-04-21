As part of its aim to be net zero by 2030, National Highways is adding 18 Toyota Proace electric medium-duty vans and an additional 40 Toyota bZ4Xs to its vehicle fleet.

The deal follows the organisation’s purchase of 51 Toyota bZ4Xs last year.

The Proace electric vans, with their ‘generous cargo space and payload’, will be used by National Highways’ specialist structures inspectors.

Andy Butterfield, director of operational services at National Highways, says: “Our operations run 24/7 to keep roads safe, well maintained and free-flowing – helping people reach their destinations safely and on time. These new vehicles will support that round-the-clock service, particularly for asset inspectors keeping vital infrastructure in check. Just as importantly, they represent a major step in cutting our carbon footprint. By 2027, all our non-traffic officer light vehicles will be electric, with traffic officer vehicles following by 2030. It’s a big shift—and this investment proves we’re committed to making it happen.”