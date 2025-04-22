Following a recent spate of cable thefts across the country, InstaVolt has introduced a new wave of preventative measures to protect its EV charging infrastructure and help ensure continued reliability for EV drivers.

Created in collaboration with EV design specialists, Formula Space, CableGuard is a patent-pending EV cable protection system that adds a critical layer of security without affecting the driver experience.

CableGuard is engineered for easy installation onto both new and existing charging cables. Each sheath is constructed from a tough, high-wearing and flexible material encased in an abrasion-resistant sleeve, offering physical durability and a powerful deterrent.

Setting CableGuard apart is its forensic traceability. Embedded within the sheath is a state-of-the-art system that deploys a forensic liquid when the cable is tampered with or cut. The liquid leaves a unique, traceable mark that glows under UV light and is linked to a specific location via a police-accessible database. The system has proven effective in reducing crime by enabling swift identification and prosecution.

Complementing this, InstaVolt has implemented a suite of enhanced security measures across its network, including AI-powered CCTV systems capable of identifying suspicious activity in real time.

These are monitored around the clock by security teams, including on-site patrols led by ex-military operatives trained and cleared to detain individuals where necessary. In addition, GPS and geo-tracking technology has been integrated into cable infrastructure to detect when a cable leaves the perimeter of a charging site, allowing for immediate alerts and rapid response.

InstaVolt says these efforts are already showing results, with recent incidents leading to arrests and prosecutions thanks to the advanced technology in place.

Delvin Lane, InstaVolt CEO, says: “Infrastructure protection is vital to our mission of delivering a reliable and accessible EV charging network.

“Cable theft not only affects our operations but also inconveniences drivers. By implementing state-of-the-art solutions like CableGuard, alongside intelligent surveillance systems, we’re proactively addressing the problem and reinforcing our commitment to driver safety and service uptime.”

Vern Pollard, director at Formula Space, adds: “CableGuard is a ground-breaking product aimed at curbing the disruption from the growing trend of EV charging cable theft. We’ve combined thoughtful design with proven forensic technology to protect the UK’s vital EV infrastructure. Our aim is simple; make theft of EV charging cables a losing game.”