Vauxhall has announced full pricing and specification for the Movano Hydrogen, which will offer drivers a zero exhaust emissions solution with a range of up to 311 miles (WLTP).

Prices start from £66,450 OTR with orders opening in spring 2025.

The Movano Hydrogen will complement the existing Vauxhall line-up of battery electric vans – the Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric.

Equipped with an electric motor producing maximum power of 110kW (150PS) and 410Nm (302 lb.ft) of torque, the Movano Hydrogen is said to provide “smooth and efficient” performance.

The Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell, rated at 45kW maximum power, is paired with four high-pressure cylindrical hydrogen tanks capable of storing 7kg of hydrogen at 700 bar operating pressure. Refuelling is quick, taking less than five minutes to achieve a full charge.

An 11kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. The system enables braking energy to be stored and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor works as a generator. The battery can also be re-charged in approximately 90 minutes using an 11kW AC charger.

This year, Vauxhall began UK customer trials of the Vivaro Hydrogen, which is already sold in left-hand drive (LHD) markets by Vauxhall’s sister brand, Opel, making it the first commercially available production hydrogen van. A range of companies, including some of the UK’s largest fleets, are taking part in the trial ahead of the UK launch.

Prices for the Movano Hydrogen L3 H2 Panel Van start at £66,450 OTR (exc. VAT, after Plug-in Van Grant), while the L4 H3 Panel Van is available from £68,070 OTR (exc. VAT, after PiVG).