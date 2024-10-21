Element 2 has signed an agreement with HRS, the French designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refuelling stations, for it to supply and install its next-generation HRS14 station with a capacity of 14kg/hour, in Darlington, at Teesside International Airport.

Element 2 is leading on the project with Teesside International Airport and is supported by a grant from the UK government through Innovate UK. Element 2 is helping to provide the infrastructure needed for the widespread use of green and low carbon hydrogen as a transport fuel, through refuelling a range of long-term trials of commercial vans, passenger cars and airside support vehicles.

The company says the UK is one of the driving forces behind hydrogen expansion in Europe, with its ambitious strategy to install 10 GW of hydrogen production by 2030, along with a broad refuelling station network.

Tim Harper, founder and CEO, Element 2, comments: “Element 2 is building the first national scaled network of reliable, safe, high-quality hydrogen refuelling stations and distribution infrastructure across the UK, and HRS’s next generation station will help us deliver on this. We’re pleased to be partnering with HRS at Teesside International Airport, with our order of the first HRS station in the UK, and we look forward to working in partnership with HRS to accelerate the decarbonisation of the transportation sector in the UK, where we are already seeing strong demand.”

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, adds: “This first order from a major UK player marks a crucial step in our European development. We are proud to collaborate with Element 2 to develop a large-scale hydrogen refuelling network to meet the growing needs of commercial fleet operators and private individuals in the UK. Together, we are combining our expertise to enable the rapid transition of heavy-duty vehicles and captive fleets towards a carbon-free and emission-free future.”