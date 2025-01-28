Fuel supplier and forecourt operator Maxol has raised more than £130,000 to support the training and care of three guide dogs through its inaugural nationwide fundraising campaign, PAWsome.

It donated the proceeds of the sale of thousands of puppy-shaped car air fresheners to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind in the Republic of Ireland. And in addition to the PAWsome campaign, a further £20,000 was raised from in-store collection boxes at petrol stations across the island of Ireland.

This year, Maxol will continue raising money to train another three guide or assistance dogs. It costs £50,000 to breed, train and care for each guide or assistance dog during its working lifetime. With an urgent need to add to the current 360+ working dogs across the island of Ireland, including 86 in Northern Ireland, local guide dog charities are continually seeking funding to assist people who are visually impaired.

Maxol staff will have the privilege of naming two of the puppies, and the third will be named by the Maxol team at Maxol Dooradoyle in Limerick, who raised the highest amount of funds during the PAWsome campaign.

All three puppies will now undergo initial training with volunteer Puppy Raisers before going on to the charities’ training centres, where a team of expert mobility specialists will equip the new owners and their future guide or assistance dog with everyday skills, from crossing roads to using public transport and dog care and wellbeing.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive of Maxol, says: “We’re incredibly proud to support these amazing charities that do such wonderful work at both a national and community level. Supporting this special journey from puppy to guide or assistance dog is a wonderful initiative to be part of and raising £130,000 with the support of our customers and retailers has exceeded our expectations.

“I’ve seen firsthand the incredible and vital support these dogs provide and I’m grateful to all our valued customers, colleagues, our retailers and their staff who have supported this brilliant cause. We look forward to the next phase of our fundraising efforts and fulfilling our promise to sponsor three more puppies in 2025.”

Maria Rogan, head of guide dogs services for Guide Dogs UK, adds: “We are almost entirely reliant on donations and the generosity of the public – so a massive thank you to Maxol for raising awareness of the incredible work our people and dogs do!”