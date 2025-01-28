Police are warning retailers to be vigilant after reports that fake Scottish banknotes are being used in shops across the country, including in West Yorkshire.

Officers from Wakefield CID have become aware of counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes which they believe are being used to purchase goods in stores. The goods are then taken to other branches to be refunded for cash.

Police issued the warning as part of an ongoing investigation which has seen three men arrested and charged with conspiracy to have custody or control of a thing knowing it was a counterfeit currency note.

The charges relate to offences in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Detective sergeant Craig Twycross from Wakefield CID says: “We are urging retailers to be vigilant and to take the time to check notes thoroughly.

“Shop staff should familiarise themselves with the security features of genuine notes and, if in doubt, compare the suspect note with a note you know to be genuine.

“Any incidents involving these notes should be reported to your local police force.”

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has provided further information to help spot counterfeit notes.

Neil Harris, head of unit at the National Counterfeit Currency Unit (UKNCO) at the NCA said: “Counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes may feature what looks like a convincing hologram, but staff should also check for the colour-changing ink used in the map of Scotland in the top left corner of the note.

“If the note is genuine, the map will change colour from purple to gold when the note is tilted, and there are also moving rings across the map.