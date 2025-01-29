E.on has announced plans for new ultra-rapid EV charging hubs at six sites across Scotland. The 42 high-powered chargers will be installed in key locations near cities including Dundee, Edinburgh, Stirling, and Dunfermline.

These will join E.ON’s first ultra-rapid hub in Scotland, already operational in Aberdeen. The chargers will be capable of charging up to 42 vehicles at a time, each providing up to 150 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

The Aberdeen hub, already operational at Wellington Circle, south of the city, features 12 ultra-rapid charging bays, including four designed to provide additional accessibility for disabled users.

While Scotland has the second largest geographic EV charging network in the UK, the distances between chargers can create challenges for drivers. E.on says its installations will bridge critical gaps in infrastructure.

Dev Chana, managing director of E.on Drive Infrastructure UK, says: “Our goal is to make electric driving seamless and accessible for everyone, and these new charging hubs are a significant step forward in Scotland’s transition to cleaner transportation. But this is just the start.

“E.on operates thousands of charging points right across Europe and these new hubs for Scotland are the latest part of a bigger drive to expand our EV charging network across the UK.”

Last year the company introduced 72 ultra-fast charging bays across England and Wales, including Wales’ first ultra-fast public EV charging hub featuring 10 ultra-fast chargers.

On the residential front, E.ON has also installed around 8,000 home chargers and 2,000 chargers for small businesses.