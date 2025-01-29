Top 50 Indie Rontec has been refused planning permission to add four EV charging bays to its Greyhound Service Station in Warrington, due to safety concerns.

Warrington Borough Council said the company had not demonstrated that the proposed layout of the service station and EV charging area would provide a safe area for charging EVs, provide adequate visibility for vehicles or sufficient space for manoeuvring. It said that consequently this would adversely affect the highway network and compromise highway safety.

The Council also said that the site was in a Flood Zone 3 area (the highest level of flood risk), and no flood risk assessment, site specific flood risk study or drainage strategy has been submitted. This meant, it said, that the applicant had not demonstrated that the proposed development would be resilient to flooding and would not increase flooding, either on the site or elsewhere.

The four proposed EV bays would have been situated along the western boundary of the site, where there is currently grass and low-cut hedgerow. The charging points would have been 150kW rapid charge units with an 80% from empty re-charge time of circa 20 minutes, dependent upon vehicle technology and capacity. The points would have been accompanied by a cantilevered steel canopy with a glazed roof, approximately 3.5m in height.

In addition, as part of the development, an area of the service station where the air/water bay and jet wash are currently located would have been replaced with a new substation and LV meter cabinet. In the same area, six new customer car parking spaces were proposed, with the air/water bay relocated to an existing car parking space to the south of the site.