A bank of EV chargepoints has been installed at Roadchef’s Port Abraham MSA at Junction 49 of the M4 in Carmarthenshire, Wales.

The three chargers can charge up to six cars and deliver as much as 360kW of power, though, as with all double-plug chargers, rates will fall when two cars are plugged in.

The Gridserve points will go some way to addressing the relative lack of EV chargers in Wales, which research indicates has some of the lowest rates of public plugs per capita in the UK.

The chargers form part the ‘Electric Highway’ network of motorway chargers, which Gridserve purchased from Ecotricity in 2021.

Pont Abraham Services is a 24-hour MSA that sits at the end of the M4 where the motorway finishes, and the A48 and A483 take over.