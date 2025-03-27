With Valentine’s Day only recently gone and Mothering Sunday around the corner, one East London forecourt operator says flowers have become such big business that sales can top £60,000 on those two days alone.

Kayur Patel, business manager at Jet New North Road, Ilford, says the site has seen flower sales “skyrocket” in recent years, with “big calendar days” being core to that success.

While Valentine’s Day remains the biggest day of the year for flowers, with sales of around £35,000, International Women’s Day, a relative newcomer to the calendar, can see customers spend up to £25,000 at the family-run station.

Mother’s Day is not to be sniffed at, either with 1,000 shoppers expected to spend another £25,000 on bouquets at the forecourt this weekend, for a grand total of £85,000 in sales over just three days.

The site stocks flowers predominantly from Amsterdam and Kenya, with its range making it the go-to place for flowers in the local area.

“Flowers bring so much joy”, Patel says, “and we’re proud to be a part of helping customers bring that joy to their loved ones with a beautiful bouquet”.`