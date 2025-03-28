New data from EV chargepoint mapping and payment firm Zapmap has revealed that drivers are charging electric cars at public chargepoints two million times a month.

The majority (60%) of those charging sessions utilised rapid (50kW+) or ultra-rapid (150kW+) chargers.

Zapmap cites Gridserve’s Exeter hub as the busiest location in the country, while 23 December was the busiest day for charging in 2024, with 104,215 “charging events” occurring across the UK’s network of 76,000 public points. The quietest day fell just 48 hours later, with 33,250 people plugging their cars into public points on Christmas Day.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “As increasing numbers of drivers transition to electric vehicles and more investment is made into the charging infrastructure, tracking utilisation to fully understand usage patterns will not only ensure that CPOs optimise the customer experience but also enable them to progress towards profitable businesses.”