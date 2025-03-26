Welsh convenience stores contribute over £600m to the economy each year, employ over 26,000 people and are vital hubs for local communities, a report has found.

The Association of Convenience Stores’ 2025 Local Shop Report into the Welsh convenience sector has found that as well as being key employers and national income generators, one in three shoppers say their local store helps reduce loneliness, with 64% of Welsh stores located in rural areas, and 38% being the only retail businesses in the area.

Independent shopkeepers invested £43m into their businesses in Wales over the last year, according to the ACS, with upgraded and increased refrigeration capacity being the most common area of investment.

Job satisfaction is generally high in the sector, with 68% saying they were satisfied in their work, and 83% having good job security. Some 14% of retailers said they had not taken a holiday in the last 12 months, though, while 19% said they work more than 40 hours a week.

The vast majority of stores in Wales are independently owned, with just 16% being part of a large company, while 65% of those polled own their store, rather than renting it.

The ACS’ chief executive, James Lowman, said the sector had shown ”resilience in providing secure, flexible jobs and acting as an important service hub for customers”.