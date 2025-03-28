The Co-op Group has rebranded its wholesale operations, which previously operated under the Nisa name, with the launch of Co-op Wholesale.

There will be no change to Nisa fascias or shops working under the symbol group, but wholesale goods previously supplied by Nisa will now be provided by a new entity known as Co-op Wholesale.

Co-op says the change is a mark of its commitment to the independent retail sector, and has partly been made to emphasise the strength of the Group’s buying position, which is facilitated by the economies of scale so large an operation can bring.

The rebrand comes as independent retailers face challenges on several fronts, having to battle with increasing staff costs, rising energy prices, high levels of crime and the challenges brought by supermarkets and their loyalty-card schemes.

Nisa, which began life as the Northern Independent Supermarkets Association in 1977, was acquired by Co-op Group in 2017 and subsequently went on to enjoy significant growth, with around 500 stores signing up to Nisa branding in 2019 alone.

But while shoppers’ awareness of Nisa grew with the prominence of its fascias, from a business-to-business perspective, parent company Co-op Group feels its wholesale operations would be best marketed to retailers under the Co-op name.

Jerome Saint-Marc, managing director for B2B and growth at Co-op, called the move “a strategic step forward” that aimed to “deliver expansive growth” for the firm.

Katie Secretan, Co-op Wholesale’s managing director, said the company is “already making significant growth opportunities through corporate accounts as well as traditional retailers” under the new name.