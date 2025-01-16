Detectives are appealing for information after staff were threatened and alcohol was stolen by a gang of teenagers from a petrol station in Dumbarton.

A member of staff was also threatened during the incident, which happened on Glasgow Road around 4.30pm on Sunday, January 12.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries, including checking CCTV, and are appealing to members of the public who were in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident to get in touch.

The group believed to be involved are described as aged between 15 and 18.

The first male is described as wearing a dark hooded top, black trousers and white trainers.

The female has long dark hair, past her shoulders. She was wearing a black dress, black tights, Converse trainers and a dark grey jacket.

The second male was wearing a dark grey bubble-style jacket, black jogging trousers with a stripe down the sides and black trainers. The third male was wearing a black hooded top with a Nike logo, black trousers and white trainers.

The fourth male was wearing black skinny jeans, black trainers and a blue ‘Represent’ hooded top. A further male was dressed in dark clothing.

The males involved had their hoods up or were wearing snoods.

Detective constable Jack Muir said: “I am aware that incidents like this will cause concern in the local community, however I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace those involved.

“I am appealing to anyone who was on Glasgow Road yesterday or within the forecourt around the time of the incident to think back and consider if they saw this group or noticed anything suspicious.

“The staff member was not injured but they have been left deeply upset by what has happened.

“I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us. Also, if you have dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area, please check it as you may have information which could assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2140 of 12 January 2025. Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give your information anonymously.