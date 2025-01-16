Northern Ireland police are appealing for information following a report of the theft of an ATM machine from a service station in Newtownabbey, in the early hours of Thursday January 16.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan says: “A report was received that the ATM situated on the Mallusk Road had been damaged and part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed sometime between 1am and 2am.

“I am appealing to any businesses in the area to check their CCTV and also to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or to anyone with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 142 16/01/25.”

A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.