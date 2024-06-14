Is there someone you particularly admire in this brilliant fuel retailing industry of ours? Someone you respect who is deserving of public recognition? If so, send in your nomination as soon as possible.

We’re on the lookout for that special individual as we seek nominations for this year’s Forecourt Trader Special Recognition Award.

Who is your forecourt idol? Nominate here

The award is run in conjunction with principal sponsor, Booker Retail Partners, and is voted for by the readers of Forecourt Trader.

The category aims to highlight the person/people who are setting standards, blazing a trail, displaying ingenuity, success in adversity, or are in some way worthy of recognition for their achievements in the forecourt retailing sector.

Last year’s winner was Rob Exelby, managing director of Exelby Services, which has five forecourts, including Forecourt Trader of the Year winner in 2021 - Exelby Services A19 North.

Past winners of this prestigious award include Patrick Sewell, Ken Kay, David Penny, David Charman, Yogan Yoganathan, and last year’s winner Darren Briggs.

This year’s winner - the nominee who receives the highest number of votes - will be announced at the industry’s most glamorous and celebrated service station competition, the Forecourt Trader Awards, which are being held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.

Forecourt Trader Awards 2024 - Buy your tickets here