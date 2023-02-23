Merril Boulton
- Equipment News
Bludot Technologies launches ‘transformational’ self-service food ordering kiosk
Retail technology business Bludot Technologies has launched a new digital self-serve, food-to-go kiosk solution which the company believes is set to change the future of convenience and forecourt retailing.
- Equipment News
TECH TALK: Istobal launches innovative high-pressure jet wash
Istobal, the leading Spanish group in vehicle wash and care solutions, has launched J´WASH4, described as a ’new dimension in pressure jet washing’.
- News
Additional £56m EV chargepoint funding announced by Transport Minister Jesse Norman
An additional £56 million in public and industry funding for increasing electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints across the country has been announced today (21 February 2023) by Transport Minister Jesse Norman.
- News
First Leon outlet in Wales opens at Roadchef Magor MSA
Roadchef has opened the first ever Leon restaurant in Wales at its Magor motorway service area (MSA).
- News
Tickets selling fast for Forecourt Trader’s Summit 2023. Don’t miss out!
With one week to go, tickets are selling fast for next week’s Forecourt Trader Summit 2023. For the latest insight, research and advice on the challenges – as well as the opportunities – facing the fuel retailing sector, a visit to the annual Forecourt Trader Summit is essential.
- News
Demand for new trucks rises, but SMMT demands policy certainty for zero-emission vehicles
UK new heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations rose by 9.6% to 40,716 units in 2022, according to new figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
- News
Goverment urged to take action as 80% of UK drivers won’t buy EVs due to rise in electricity costs
A staggering 80% of UK drivers won’t be purchasing electric vehicles (EVs) due to rising costs and lack of government support, according to new research.
- News
Maxol Downpatrick re-opens following £1.5m investment
Maxol has opened the doors to its newly developed service station Maxol Downpatrick on New Bridge Street, following an extensive £.5m redevelopment.
- News
First Hydrogen reveals images of its next-generation vehicle
First Hydrogen has today published new images outlining the vision for its next generation vehicle. The automotive and green energy developer is working in collaboration with global mobility engineers, EDAG Group, to create concepts for its second generation of zero- emission light commercial vehicles (LCV).
- News
JCB proves appeal of hydrogen combustion technology with retrofit truck installation
JCB is claiming a major breakthrough in proving the wider appeal of hydrogen combustion technology by installing one of its ’super-efficient’ hydrogen engines into a 7.5 tonne Mercedes truck.
- News
BP targets global leadership in hydrogen as it reports record profits
BP has followed current energy company trends in achieving record profits for 2022, reporting a figure of $28 billion.
- News
MFG to invest £50m in EV charging hubs in 2023
MFG has revealed plans to invest £50m in EV charging hubs this year, as part of its commitment to invest £400m in EV infrastructure by 2030.
- News
MFG’s CEO William Bannister joins the line-up at Forecourt Trader Summit 2023
MFG’s chief executive officer William Bannister is the latest high-profile industry expert set to bring insight and expertise to this year’s Forecourt Trader Summit 2023.
- News
New car sales up, but SMMT calls for VAT cut on public EV charging to avoid delay to electric transition
The SMMT has called for a reduction in VAT on public chargepoint use from 20% to 5% to underpin a fair net-zero transition, as it warned that chargepoint rollout is failing to keep pace and risks delaying the electric transition.
- News
Record profits at Shell of nearly $40bn
Shell plc has reported record annual profits for 2022 of nearly $40 billion, nearly double those of 2021 and around $17bn higher than in 2014.
- News
Duddery Hill takes the plunge in move to Murco brand after 40 years with BP
Duddery Hill Service Station has made a ‘brave’ move to Murco after 40 years with the BP brand.
- News
Ascona launches £3m ‘transformative’ redevelopment programme site in North Wales
Top 50 Indie Ascona Group is about to start on a ’transformative’ redevelopment programme at its existing forecourt at Machynlleth, North Wales.
- News
MOTO boss warns EV charging will require 12 times as much energy by 2030
By 2030 EV charging will require 12 times as much energy than we currently have now, warned Moto chief executive, Ken McMeikan, as his company reached a 200 charge-point milestone.
- Equipment News
Volumatic launches secure cash trolley
Cash-handling expert Volumatic has launced a new addition to its range - the Secure Cash Trolley, designed to help businesses hold cash and keep staff safer while cash is being moved around the shop floor.
- Equipment News
Stroodles launches ‘Defra-compliant’ edible bowls and sporks
In time for the Defra Ban coming into effect in October 2023, pasta straw company Stroodles has extended its eco-tableware product range to now also include edible biscuit bowls and biscuit sporks, aiming to make compliance ’fun and easy’.