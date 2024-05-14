Motorway services operator Moto Hospitality has been named as a top ten ‘very big’ employer in this year’s Best Places to Work by The Sunday Times, while also receiving a Spotlight Award as the ‘Best Place to Work for employees aged 55+’.

Moto’s mission ”to brighten people’s journeys through life”, including the career paths of its colleagues, was recognised in this year’s listings for its establishment of leadership academies and rewards schemes for its colleagues, as well as its wellbeing programme and champions.

The motorway services operator also received a score of 81% for engagement among its workforce of over 6,000 colleagues. And with more than a tenth of its personnel aged 55 and over, it received its Spotlight Award as the ‘Best Place to Work for employees aged 55+’ due to it placing diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at the top of the agenda, among perks such as bonus schemes, help in managing finances, virtual GP appointments and life insurance.

Ken McMeikan, CEO of Moto Hospitality, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our journey in becoming a diverse, inclusive and empowered workplace has been recognised in this year’s Best Places to Work.

“We will continue to invest in the futures of our colleagues and live by our purpose of brightening peoples’ journeys through life, as well as fostering an environment of inclusivity, so everyone feels they belong to the Moto family.”

Louise Hughes, people director, added: “This is a phenomenal achievement and recognises the collective hard work our colleagues have undertaken in recent years to establish an inclusive and people centric culture at Moto.”