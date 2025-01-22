In 2024, Gridserve donated £2,500 each to four foodbanks across the UK, totalling £10,000. In lieu of traditional employee gifts, the company chose to give back to the communities where its employees live and work.

The foodbanks are based in Braintree, Norwich, Letchworth, near Stevenage, and East Grinstead, near London Gatwick – locations that are home to Gridserve’s Electric Forecourts.

Rebecca Trebble, chief product officer, says: “At Gridserve, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. Last year, we decided to forgo our usual employee gift tradition and instead focus on making a positive impact where it’s needed most. These foodbanks play a crucial role in supporting vulnerable people in the community, and we are proud to contribute to their work this winter.”

Henry Hopkins, Braintree Area Foodbank Charity manager, says: “We’d like to say a huge thankyou to Gridserve for their very generous donation. The consistent increases in demand over the last few years have meant that our running costs have been getting bigger and bigger. Last year alone, we had to spend over £80,0000 buying stock to make up the shortfall. It was great to show some of the Gridserve team members around our warehouse, explaining how we work and the processes behind the foodbank.”

Hannah Worsley, Norwich Foodbank project manager, says: “Norwich foodbank provides emergency food, alongside support and advice, to households who are struggling. Our vision is to see an end to the need for foodbanks and to have the support of Gridserve through this donation, we can provide the immediate support to people while working on the underlying issues they face.”

Mike Barlow, East Grinstead Foodbank manager, says: “We are always incredibly grateful for large, generous monetary donations from companies like Gridserve or small ones from individuals, these donations are vital to help us continue to support those people in crisis within our community. For those wishing to support by donating food, the free national smart phone app ‘bankthefood’ allows us to inform donors exactly what items we need in real time. We are hopeful for a future where foodbanks like ours are no longer needed.”

Paddy Bryne, Letchworth Foodbank, says: “Without such donations as this, the Foodbank would struggle to meet the demand from the individuals and families who rely on our support. In the year ending August 2024, the Letchworth Foodbank has provided food parcels for 2,005 adults and 1,495 children. In addition to this, we have distributed food to other charities and agencies, resulting in around a total of 48 tons of provisions going out to the community in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock.”

For anyone wishing to support the foodbanks, the list below is urgently needed at each location or alternatively you can use the ‘bankthefood’ app to see what your local foodbank urgently needs: