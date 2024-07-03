Roadchef in partnership with Gridserve unveils six new 350kW chargers on the M74

Roadchef has opened its latest high-powered ’Super Hub’ at Bothwell services, on the M74 just outside Glasgow, with six 350KW chargers now available.

The new Gridserve Electric Super Hubs, the facility boasts six ultra-fast 350kW chargers, all equipped with Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors for maximum compatibility with modern electric vehicles. Additionally, two chargers offer CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, a fast-charging system for battery electric vehicles, catering to a wide range of models.

The new charging stations allow drivers to experience rapid charging, topping up their vehicles in minutes. They accept contactless payment, provide real-time status updates to popular car charging apps, and claim to use 100% net-zero carbon energy.

Paul Comer director of EV implementation at Roadchef said: “The opening of our high-powered Super Hub at Bothwell Services marks another significant step forward in our collaboration with Gridserve to grow electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the UK. We’re committed to supporting a cleaner future for British transportation. The chargers provide much-needed accessibility for electric vehicle drivers near Glasgow as we work towards the nation’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050”.

With over 70 High-Power chargers, over 40 Gridserve Medium Power chargers, and 24 standalone alternating current (AC) chargers across 30 sites. Roadchef claims to be at the forefront of upgrading and expanding the UK’s EV charging network with fast and high-power facilities.

With 59,591 electric vehicle charging points across the country, the motorway service area operator is contributing to the 47% increase in the total number of charging devices since March 2023, according to EV charging tracker Zap-Map.