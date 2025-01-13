Top 50 Indie MFG has been granted planning permission to install an EV charging hub at its Morrisons forecourt in Queen Katherines Avenue, Kendal.

The permission allows for the installation of three EV charging points, six EV charging bays with a canopy, as well as a substation, LV panel and meter cabinet infrastructure.

The proposal utilises existing car parking spaces on site, with some reconfiguration of spacing. The parking provision within the forecourt area will be reduced from 48 spaces to 31 spaces. This reduction is due to the larger size of the EV spaces and the need to accommodate the necessary infrastructure on-site. However, the main parking area at the front of the Morrisons store remains unaffected by this proposal. Consequently, Westmorland and Furness Council said the loss of 17 parking spaces was considered acceptable in this instance.

The EV equipment (chargers, substation, feeder pillar and electric meter cabinet) will all be positioned within or directly adjacent to the parking spaces. The chargers will have a maximum height of 2.23m.

Westmorland and Furness Council said the principle of the development in this location was deemed acceptable as it was designed to support the existing development and align with the existing use of the car park.