More than 8,000 vapes weighing a tonne in total were seized by Trading Standards during visits to Texaco Horwich Service Station in Bolton.

Salim Patel of Salim Patel Limited, trading as Texaco Horwich Service Station, on Chorley New Road, pleaded guilty to supplying illegal vapes at Bolton Magistrates Court last month.

The successful prosecution for the sale of illegal vapes is the first of its kind in the North West of England. Also, it is the largest seizure to date within the Bolton borough.

During 2022 and 2023, Trading Standards received six complaints regarding suspected illegal vapes being sold at the petrol station.

Four visits to the forecourt shop were carried out by Trading Standards across a six-month period. In total approximately 7,200 vapes were seized over the four visits. As a result of the seizures, Patel was given a formal caution in November 2023.

However, he continued to supply the illegal goods. A further two complaints were received that illegal vapes were still being supplied.

Two successful test purchases were carried out by Trading Standards in December 2023.

On December 20, 2023, Trading Standards obtained a warrant to search the premises and seized around 1,000 illegal vapes stored in trollies behind the counter.

Patel pleaded guilty to all the criminal offences for the supply, and possession for supply, of non-compliant vapes.

He was handed a fine of £7,500 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £3,000 and £4,781 in costs.

Cllr Hamid Khurram, Bolton Council executive cabinet member with responsibility for regulatory services says: “The business owner showed complete disregard for the law and continued to sell these illegal goods despite numerous warnings and a formal caution.

“This seizure was significant in size, and I thank the Trading Standards Officers who worked tirelessly on this case to bring about a successful prosecution.

“This council is committed to cracking down on the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco.

“I hope this case and the huge costs incurred by the owner act as a deterrent to any business selling illegal vapes in Bolton.”