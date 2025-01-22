Independent retailers are urging the Scottish government to rethink its plans to exclude them from business rates relief support announced in last year’s Budget.

Finance secretary Shona Robison announced on December 4 that 40% relief towards business rates bills would only be given to the hospitality sector in Scotland.

Now, Mo Razzaq, the national president of the Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed), has written to her, urging her to follow the UK government and grant business rates relief support to retail businesses. This decision was taken by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her budget on October 30.

Razzaq says: “The Scottish government appears to have the numbers in Parliament to ensure that its budget proceeds next month. However, we appeal to ministers to review their proposal that small shops are excluded from the 40% rates relief the UK government is awarding. This is because small independent shops are more vulnerable to closure.

“Shona Robison, the finance secretary in Scotland, has the money in identified funds flowing from the UK budget but is choosing not to spend it in this way. It is a bizarre decision as small shops in Scotland experience the same tough trading conditions as shops elsewhere.”

In the letter, Razzaq welcomed the government’s acknowledgement that retail crime was of major concern and that extra funds were required to tackle it. However, the proposed £3m was insufficient “to combat this issue which impacts on the safety and sustainability of small independent shops.” He urged Robison to review it.