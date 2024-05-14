Fuel and convenience retail technology specialist Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), is aiming to transform forecourt electric vehicle charging with the launch of Konect, which it describes as a powerful EV recharging ecosystem designed specifically for the fuel retail industry.

GVR says Konect is a fully integrated, site-wide suite of EV charging hardware and software solutions for businesses wanting to install their own EV charging infrastructure while driving down costs and maximising return on investment.

Konect’s aim is to create the most compelling business case for fuel retailers to install EV charging on their sites, by minimising upfront capital and ongoing operating expenses while unlocking new profit pools.

The new hardware and software solution provides ”wrap-around support” – including consultancy, installation, maintenance and customer service. It’s descrigbed as a flexible, streamlined solution which enables customers to future-proof their facilities without distracting them from their core business. At the heart of the solution is a ”state-of-the-art EV charging system”, co-developed with global EV charging technology specialist, SK Signet Inc.

Developed to seamlessly integrate with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing full-site fuelling, payment and service solutions, Konect should enable new profit opportunities for fuel retailers, while enabling them to accommodate EV customers. Fleet operators are also able to specify a turnkey, seamlessly connected EV charging offering that ”optimises operational efficiency and delivers a smooth transition to electrification”.

Dave Coombe, president, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, said: “At Gilbarco Veeder-Root, we are forging a future where charging for EVs isn’t just a necessity, but a profitable venture globally – and we are seeing exciting growth in this area for our business and clients. With the launch of Konect, we are signalling our commitment to helping customers transcend current limitations in the EV charging market and accelerate value realisation for their business.”

Om Shankar, vice president & general manager, Konect, said: “EV adoption is at a critical point, with people and businesses needing confidence to make the switch. Widely accessible charging infrastructure is the key to further uptake, and we aspire to remove hurdles and build an incredible business case for fuel retailers to play a major part in the EV transition.

“Gilbarco Veeder-Root already offers some of the best software and payment capability in the world, and we’re working with a leading EV charger developer, SK Signet, to provide the most powerful recharging ecosystem our industry has ever seen. Konect is fully integrate-able with our existing full-site solutions, and is poised to help supercharge the transition to electric mobility.”

He said Konect was ready to support and manage every step of the EV charging journey, including site selection and funding options, providing market-leading hardware and software solutions, and integration with on-site energy storage, loyalty schemes and point-of-sale equipment.

Jung-ho Shin, chief executive officer, SK Signet Inc, said: “The gap in readily available and accessible EV charging infrastructure is a major barrier to the broad adoption of electric vehicles. By integrating SK Signet’s fast-chargers into the Konect platform, we will meet the needs of current and future EV drivers by providing more convenient, seamless and reliable charging solutions.”

SK Signet, based in Seoul, South Korea, will manufacture the EV charging equipment for Konect in the U.S. and Korea.