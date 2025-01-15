Family forecourt business AY&Y Patel Dewsbury has reconfigured its compact Ceylon service station in Rochdale with a £1.5 million knockdown rebuild.

The Yorkshire Street site has been owned by the family for almost 35 years. They have removed a car wash to make room for a larger shop.

The modernised Shell forecourt has six pumps, with a V-Power fuel option, an air and water machine, an ATM, and new signage.

And the 1,230sq ft Spar shop, which is supplied by wholesaler James Hall, features a Fanta Frozen machine, and chai and coffee units, complementing the food to go offer which includes the Spar meal deal.

Shaheena Patel, operations manager at AY&Y Patel Dewsbury says that the Ceylon service station is a family favourite as one of their earliest sites and that they “are thrilled” with the results of the rebuild.

“During the transformation, we removed the old car wash at the back of the site to increase the sales space in the new Spar store which felt was the right direction to go. Visually the store is fantastic, and the range we have included utilises the space available to great effect,” says Patel.

“It is a similar story outside where we have maximised our compact forecourt with the number of pumps and services, also improving access in and around the forecourt for customers.

“Overall, we are delighted and are grateful for the support we have had from multiple departments at James Hall & Co. Together we have set Ceylon service station up for a strong future.”

Peter Dodding, sales director at James Hall & Co and chair of the Spar Northern Guild, adds: “I am blown away by the changes at Ceylon service station and the Patel family should rightly be proud of what has been achieved at the site where space is at a premium.

“It is another shining example of an excellent working relationship between James Hall & Co and AY&Y Patel Dewsbury, and there is no greater satisfaction for me than seeing our company support the development and growth of our independent Spar retailers.”