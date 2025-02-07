All-electric forecourt and vehicle chargepoint operator Gridserve has appointed Daniel Kunkel chief executive as it embarks on its next stage of growth.

In March, Kunkel will take the baton from Roy Williamson who stepped into the interim leadership role last year, following the departure of founder Toddington Harper. Williamson will resume his position as chair.

Kunkel has spent 20 years at Shell, most recently as chief executive of its charging business Ubitricity, which has grown to be one of Europe’s largest public on-street EV charging networks with 13,500 chargepoints.

He joins Gridserve as it continues to accelerate the rollout of a high power charging infrastructure across the UK. It currently has over 190 locations with 1,400 charging bays, delivering over 250,000 charging sessions monthly.

Kunkel says: “I am both honoured and excited to lead with vision, integrity, and collaboration during this exciting new chapter as CEO at Gridserve. Together with Roy and the team, we will elevate the success of Gridserve to new heights and build a future we’re proud of. I am looking forward to creating positive change together, with the customer at the heart of all we do.”

Williamson adds: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Daniel to Gridserve. He is a perfect fit for the company with his experience in energy and EV charging. I look forward to working with Daniel on Gridserve’s mission to deliver sustainable energy through EV charging at a scale that makes a difference.”